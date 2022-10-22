scorecardresearch
Dhanteras 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings: Why do we worship Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras?

Dhanteras 2022 Laxmi (Lakshmi) Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time: On the day, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, are worshipped

dhanterasDhanteras 2022 Puja: Here's why Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dhanteras 2022 Laxmi (Lakshmi) Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time: Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras is an auspicious occasion celebrated just before Diwali or the festival of lights. It is said that on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the sea. Falling on the 13th lunar day of Karthik Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Karthik, this year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. On the day, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, is worshipped. However, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi is considered more significant.

Why do people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Dhanteras?

People throng into shops to purchase gold, silver, and utensils and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. It is considered an opportune time to invest in these metals as it is said to bring prosperity, good luck, and happiness to families and business ventures.

Mythology holds that to solve the woes of a poor Brahmin, a priest once advised him to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings. In doing so, the Brahmin was blessed with wealth and prosperity. So, on Dhanteras, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi and wish for wealth, prosperity, and happiness for their families and loved ones.

What more?

The day of Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. Yamadeep is another ritual observed on the same Trayodashi Tithi when the lamp for the God of death is lit outside the home to ward off any untimely death of any family members, according to drikpanchang.com.

Dhanteras Puja on Saturday, October 22, 2022
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat – 07:31 pm to 08:36 pm
Duration – 01 Hour 05 Mins

Pradosh Kaal – 06:07 pm to 08:36 pm
Vrishabha Kaal – 07:31 pm to 09:31 pm
Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 06:02 pm on Oct 22, 2022
Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 06:03 pm on Oct 23, 2022

