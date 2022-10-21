scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Aarti, Rituals, Process

Dhanteras 2022 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri, Mantra, Time, Rituals: The one hour and five minutes long puja is done during pradosha kaal. It is believed that during this time, the sthir lagna prevails, which means the time is auspicious and the Goddess is likely to stay in your house, according to drikpanchang.com.

dhanterasDhanteras 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat: Find the details here (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dhanteras 2022 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals: The auspicious occasion of Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi falls on the first day of the five-day long Diwali celebrations in India. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi, emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk. Hence, Lakshmi and Kubera — the God of Wealth — are worshipped on this day. However, Lakshmi puja performed on Amavasya — two days after Dhantrayodashi — is considered more significant, according to drikpanchang.com.

“This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on October 22, which is a Saturday,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji told indianexpress.com.

On this day, people buy jewellery or new utensils. Deemed highly auspicious to invest in gold and silver, the tale of the day stems from mythology where King Hima’s 16-year-old son was said to die on the fourth night of his marriage as a result of a snake bite. To save his life, his wife collected all her gold ornaments and gold coins in a heap. She then sang songs and narrated stories to her husband so he doesn’t fall asleep. When Yamaraj, the god of death, came in the form of a serpent to take the prince’s life, he was blinded by the shine of the gold and sat enchanted listening to the melodious music and stories. Therefore, as a tradition celebrated as Yamadeepdan, people light diyas on this day throughout the night to worship Yamaraj and ward off evil.

The one hour and five minutes long puja is done during pradosha kaal.

The puja preparations entail keeping a red cloth on the right-hand side of a raised platform, and installing idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on it. The idols must be decorated with fine clothes. Next, a white cloth should be placed on the left-hand side of the platform for installing the Navgraha gods.

According to drikpanchang.com,

Dhanteras Puja on Saturday, October 22, 2022 is from 07:31 pm to 08:36 pm

Pradosh Kaal – 06:07 PM to 08:36 PM
Vrishabha Kaal – 07:31 PM to 09:31 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 06:02 PM on Oct 22, 2022
Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 06:03 PM on Oct 23, 2022

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:50:51 am
Diwali 2022: How people are preparing for the festival of lights
