Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: Date, puja timings, history, importance of Dhanteras festival in India

Dhanteras 2022 date, puja timings, muhurat: This year, Dhanteras falls on October 22, which is a Saturday. According to Drik Panchang, the puja will happen on that day. The Dhanteras puja muhurat is between 07.02 pm and 08.18 pm

dhanteras 2022, dhanteras 2022 date, dhanteras 2022 date in india, dhantrayodashi 2022Dhanteras 2022: On the day of Dhanteras, people customarily purchase gold and silver items to honour Goddess Lakshmi. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Dhanteras 2022 date, puja timings: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the first day of the five-day Diwali festivity that is celebrated predominantly by the Hindu community in India and around the world.

It is believed that on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi — who is worshipped for wealth — emerged during the churning of the celestial ocean, also known as ‘samudra manthan’. It is this reason that Lakshmi, along with Lord Kuber — the God of Wealth — is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.

It should be noted that the actual Lakshmi Puja happens on the day of ‘amavasya’ two days after Dhantrayodashi — on the day of Diwali — since it is considered to be more significant.

This year, Dhanteras falls on October 22, which is a Saturday. According to Drik Panchang, the puja will happen on that day. The Dhanteras puja muhurat is between 07.02 pm and 08.18 pm.

Pradosh Kaal is from 05.46 pm to 08.18 pm and Vrishabha Kaal is from 07:02 pm to 08:58 pm.

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 06.02 pm on October 22 and ends at 06.03 pm on October 23.

On the day of Dhanteras, people customarily purchase gold and silver items, typically in the form of jewellery, along with some utensils. As mentioned earlier, this is done because Hindus believe that Goddess Lakshmi had come out of the celestial sea during its churning holding a pot of gold, symbolising wealth. To honour her, people invest in gold on this day.

Another story says that the son of King Hima was predicted to die of a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. To challenge it, his wife did not let him sleep all day. She placed all her ornaments in a basket and kept them near the door at night, along with a few lamps.

She sang to keep her husband awake and on the next day, when Lord Yama — the God of Death — arrived in the form of a serpent, he was dazzled by all the light emanating from the jewels. Yama could not enter the house and left the couple alone. Thus, people honour the wit of the woman in saving her husband by buying gold and silver on the day, so as to protect themselves and their loved ones.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:20:04 pm
