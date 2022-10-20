scorecardresearch
Dhanteras 2022 Date in India: When is Dhanteras in 2022?

Dhanteras 2022 (Dhantrayodashi 2022) Date in India: Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are worshipped on Diwali, are also purchased on Dhanteras

dhanteras 2022Dhanteras 2022 Date in India: Know when the festival will be celebrated this year! (file)

Dhanteras 2022 Date in India: Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities for Diwali. On this day, it is considered auspicious to invest in gold and silver, in the form of jewellery and utensils. ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle.

This year, it will be celebrated with much fervour on October 22, which is a Saturday. According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras Puja Muhurat begins at 07:02 PM and ends at 08:18 PM.

“The best time for Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal when Sthir Lagna prevails. Sthir means fixed i.e. not moveable. If Dhanteras Puja is done during Sthir Lagna, Lakshmiji will stay in your home; hence this time is the best for Dhanteras Pujan. Vrishabha Lagna is considered as Sthir and mostly overlaps with Pradosh Kaal during Diwali festivity,” according to Drik Panchang.

It is believed that on this day, the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi, had emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk. Hence, Lakshmi and Kubera — the Gods of Wealth — are worshipped on this day. However, Lakshmi puja performed on Amavasya — two days after Dhantrayodashi — is considered more significant.

Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are worshipped on Diwali, are also purchased on Dhanteras.

According to mythology, King Hima’s 16-year-old son was to die on the fourth night of his marriage as a result of a snake bite. To save his life, his wife collected all her gold ornaments and gold coins in a heap. She then sang songs and narrated stories to her husband so he doesn’t fall asleep. When Yamaraj, the god of death, came in the form of a serpent to take the prince’s life, he was blinded by the shine of the gold and sat enchanted listening to the melodious music and stories.

Since then, in a tradition called Yamadeepdan, people light diyas on this day throughout the night to worship Yamaraj and ward off evil.

Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda.

