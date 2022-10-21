scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: Auspicious time to buy Gold and Silver on Dhanatrayodashi

Dhanteras 2022 Gold, Silver Buying Shubh Muhurat, Timings: This year, the festival of Dhanteras falls on October 22, which is a Saturday

dhanteras 2022Dhanteras 2022: Know the auspicious timing to buy gold and silver (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Dhanteras 2022 Gold, Silver Buying Shubh Muhurat, Timings: Dhanteras, a significant occasion, is celebrated two days prior to the biggest Hindu festival, Diwali. On this day, it is considered auspicious to purchase gold and silver jewellery and utensils. It is widely believed that buying these precious metals on Dhanteras makes a person prosperous and brings them more wealth.

Apart from gold and silver items, the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh are also brought home on this day, followed by their worship on Diwali. This year, the festival of Dhanteras falls on October 22, which is a Saturday.

According to Drik Panchang, one must purchase these precious metals and idols at a specific time. The auspicious timing to buy gold and silver begins at 06:02 PM on October 22 and ends at 06:27 AM on October 23.

Evening Muhurat: 06:02 PM to 07:21 PM
Night Muhurat: 08:56 PM to 01:42 AM, October 23
Early morning Muhurat: 04:52 AM to 06:27 AM, October 23

ALSO READ |Dhanteras 2022: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Aarti, Rituals, Process

Drik Panchang mentioned that apart from jewellery, the most preferred items to purchase gold during Diwali are coins. “In India, gold coins are specially moulded for Diwali with Goddess Lakshmi embossed on the front and her symbol Shri embossed at the other side of the coin. In other coins, both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and optionally Goddess Saraswati, are embossed on gold coins,” it noted.

The gold, bought during Dhanteras, is then used during Lakshmi Puja and is often kept inside an artificial home called Hatari., made of mud or silver. “During Lakshmi Puja, the newly bought gold coin is attached to the navel of Goddess Lakshmi with the adhesive which is prepared ad-hoc with Sindoor and pure Ghee.”

So many people venture out to purchase gold, new clothes and other items during and prior to this day that shops make special arrangements to handle the extra rush. Dhanteras is considered as auspicious as Akshaya Tritiya to purchase gold and gold jewellery.

It is believed that on this day, the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi, emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk. Hence, Lakshmi and Kubera — the Gods of Wealth — are worshipped on this day. However, Lakshmi puja performed on Amavasya — two days after Dhantrayodashi — is considered more significant.

