Dhanteras 2021: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals

Dhanteras 2021 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals: Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day long Diwali festivities is celebrated with much fervour across the country. This year, the auspicious occasion falls on November 2, 2021.

It is believed that on this day, the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi, had emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk. Hence, Lakshmi and Kubera — the God of Wealth — are worshipped on this day. However, Lakshmi puja performed on amavasya — two days after Dhantrayodashi — is considered more significant.

This day is deemed highly auspicious to invest in gold and silver, and buy utensils for ones home, too. According to mythology, King Hima’s 16-year-old son was to die on the fourth night of his marriage as a result of snake bite. To save his life, his wife collected all her gold ornaments and gold coins in a heap. She then sang songs and narrated stories to her husband so he doesn’t fall asleep. When Yamaraj, the god of death, came in the form of a serpent to take the prince’s life, he was blinded by the shine of the gold and sat enchanted listening to the melodious music and stories.

Since then, in a tradition called Yamadeepdan, people light diyas on this day throughout the night to worship Yamaraj and ward off evil.

According to drikpanchang.com, Dhanteras puja muhurat is from 06.17 pm to 08.11 pm on November 2, 2021.

Lakshmi puja on Dhanteras is ideally done during pradosh kaal that lasts for two hours and 24 minutes. It is believed that during this time, the sthir lagna prevails, which means the time is auspicious and the Goddess is likely to stay in your house, as per drikpanchang.com.

The puja preparations entail keeping a red cloth on the right hand side of a raised platform, and installing idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on it. The idols must be decorated with fine clothes. Next, a white cloth should be placed on the left hand side of the platform for installing the Navgraha gods.

Cereals including wheat, urad dal, moong dal, gram, barley and masoor dal are used along with marigold flowers while performing puja. Small footprints using vermillion and rice flour are made on the entrances to show the joyous arrival of the long-awaited Lakshmi.

In addition, they draw intricate rangoli designs at the entrances of workplaces and houses to welcome the goddess. Traditional sweets, called ‘naivedyam’ made by mixing dry coriander seeds with jaggery, cow’s milk and saffron are prepared on this day.

