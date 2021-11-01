Dhanteras 2021: Auspicious time and significance of buying gold and silver on Dhanatrayodashi

Dhanteras 2021 gold, silver buying shubh muhurat, timings: Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is celebrated before Diwali. It is a significant occasion, on which people usually purchase gold and silver in the form of jewellery and utensils. This year, it falls on November 2, which is a Tuesday.

It is believed that shopping for gold and silver on this day is auspicious, for it can make a person prosperous and bring them more wealth. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are worshipped on the day of Diwali, are also purchased on this day.

According to legends, on the day of Dhantrayodashi — the first day of the five-day long Diwali festivities — Goddess Lakshmi had emerged from the ocean, during the churning of the milky sea, bearing gold. Hence, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of Wealth, she is worshipped on the auspicious day of ‘Trayodashi’.

In earlier days, people mostly only purchased utensils, and something as simple as a plate or a spoon were considered to be equally auspicious. Nowadays, people make purchases in the form of gold jewellery to make a symbolic reference to Goddess Lakshmi’s emergence with gold.

If you, too, wish to purchase gold and silver on this day, Drik Panchang says that the auspicious time on Dhanteras is between 11.31 am on November 2 and 06.35 am on November 3.

According to Drik Panchang, you can also buy gold during a short window on November 3, with auspicious purchase timings on the day between 06.35 am and 09.02 am.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!