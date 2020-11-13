Dhanteras 2020 Puja Vidhi, Timings: Why do we worship Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras?

Dhanteras 2020 Puja: Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this occasion. (Source: File, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Dhanteras 2020 Laxmi (Lakshmi) Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time: Dhanteras marks the first day of the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartika. This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on November 13, 2020.

The Dhanteras puja muhurat will begin at 5:57 pm and end at 5:59 pm, according to drikpanchang.com. Following are the timings:

Pradosh Kaal – 05:57 pm to 08:30 pm

Vrishabha Kaal – 06:02 pm to 08:02 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 09:30 pm on November 12, 2020

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 05:59 pm on November 13, 2020

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day. Legend goes that the goddess emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Milky sea or Samudra Manthan, holding a kalash (pot) containing ‘amrit’ (herbal mix bestowing immortality)’ So Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, are worshipped on Trayodashi.

Lakshmi puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and lasts approximately two hours and 24 minutes. Clay lamps are lit, devotional songs are sung and Naivedhya of traditional sweets is offered to the Goddess.

Hindus also consider Dhanteras an auspicious occasion to purchase gold or silver and new utensils. People also buy automobiles and appliances.

