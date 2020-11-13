Dhanteras 2020: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat: According to Drik Panchang, Dhantrayodashi falls on November 13 this year, which is a Friday.(Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Dhanteras 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals: The first day of the five-day-long Diwali rituals is known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras. People worship God and Goddess of Wealth — Lakshmi and Kubera — for they believe that on this day she had emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk. Lakshmi puja on amavasya, two days after Dhantrayodashi, is regarded as important and is observed as Diwali.

According to Drik Panchang, Dhantrayodashi falls on November 13, 2020 this year, which is a Friday. The Dhanteras puja muhurat is between 05:28 pm to 05:59 pm. According to Panchang, Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during Pradosh Kaal. This starts after sunset and lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Devotees who do Lakshmi puja two days after Dhantrayodashi, generally wake up early and pay tribute to their forefathers. Some even choose to fast. As per custom, houses are cleaned and decorated with flowers. Preparations for the puja involve placing a red cloth on the right-hand side of a raised platform. On this, idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha are installed and decorated with fine clothes. After this, a white cloth should put on the left-hand side of the platform. Here the Navgraha gods are installed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd