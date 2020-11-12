Dhanteras 2020: Date, Puja Timings, History, and Importance

As per traditions, customers buy gold on Dhanteras. (Source: Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Dhanteras 2020 Date, Puja Timings: Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day-long Diwali festivities in India. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk. Hence, Lakshmi and Kubera — the Gods of Wealth — are worshipped on this day. It is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik.

One of the popular rituals on this day is making new purchases, especially of gold or silver articles and also utensils.

Dhanteras 2020 Trayodashi Tithi

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 9.30 pm on November 12 and ends at 5.59 pm on November 13.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras Puja is performed in the evening after sunset. As per drikpanchang.com, the Pradosh Kaal Muhurat is ideal for Dhanteras Puja. The Pradosh Kaal starts at 5.28 pm and ends at 8.07 pm on November 13.

It is said that Vrishabha Kaal which concurs during Pradosh Kaal is ideal for carrying out the Dhanteras puja rituals. It is believed that during this time, the sthir lagna prevails, which means the time is auspicious and the Goddess is likely to stay in your house.

The Vrishabha Kaal starts at 5.32 pm and ends at 7.28 pm on November 13.

Those who do the Lakshmi puja two days after Dhanteras, that is, on the day of Diwali, wake up early in the morning and pay a tribute to their forefathers. Some people also keep a day-long fast. They decorate their homes and offices with flowers. They also keep the ‘mangalik kalash’ covered with unpeeled coconut on either side of the house’s main entrance.

The puja preparations also include keeping a red cloth on the right-hand side of a raised platform and installing idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on it. The idols are decorated with fine clothes. Next, a white cloth should be placed on the left-hand side of the platform for installing the Navgraha gods.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Lakshmi puja muhurat is between 05.58 pm and 07.59 pm on November 14.

