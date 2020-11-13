Dhanteras 2020: Auspicious time to buy Gold and Silver on Dhanatrayodashi

Dhanteras 2020: Gold purchase is considered auspicious during Dhanteras. (Source: Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Dhanteras 2020 Gold, Silver Buying Shubh Muhurat, Timings: The auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, which marks the start of the Diwali festival, is celebrated in a huge way. Dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity Goddess Lakshmi, the day is considered extremely auspicious to buy gold and silver jewellery. The festival, also called Dhantrayodashi, will be celebrated on November 13 this year.

Hindus consider the day to be as auspicious as Akshaya Tritiya to buy and invest in gold and silver jewellery.

According to drikpanchang.com, the auspicious time to do the investment this year starts from November 12 at 11 am and will continue till 6.52 am on November 13. The good time to purchase during the day on November 13 is between 4.18 pm and 5.39 pm. Another muhurat is between 5.39 pm and 8.57 pm.

The ritual is observed as a significant part of the festivities as it is believed that it is an invitation to Goddess Lakshmi to come and stay at home.

