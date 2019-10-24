Dhanteras 2019: Significance, auspicious time to buy gold, silver, and utensils on Dhanatrayodashi

Dhanteras 2019 Gold, Silver Buying Shubh Muhurat, Timings: The festival of Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is celebrated to honour the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi. Hindus consider it auspicious and, therefore, purchase gold and silver on this day. Traditionally, it is believed that this activity brings in more wealth and prosperity to the house. People, therefore, invest in gold and silver jewellery.

But apart from that, they also buy utensils and coins. The coins are especially molded for Diwali festivities and the image of Goddess Lakshmi is embossed on them. The gold and silver purchases are then placed next to the deity for the puja.

Like other festivals, the purchase of gold and silver also revolves around a muhurat. Pushya Nakshatra day and Dhanteras are the two most auspicious days when most of the purchasing is done. The former, being the birth star of Goddess Lakshmi, is considered especially auspicious for buying gold and silver.

Dhanteras is the next big day to make the purchases.

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to buy gold on Dhanteras is between 07.08