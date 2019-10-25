Dhanteras 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings: Why do we worship Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras? 

Dhanteras 2019 Laxmi (Lakshmi) Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time: Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi, is one of the most important Hindu religious festivals celebrated in India, which also marks the beginning of the festival of lights, Diwali. According to drikpanchang, on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. It falls on the 13th lunar day of Karthik Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Karthik. This year Dhanteras will be observed on October 25. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, are worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. However, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi is considered more significant.

Why do people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Dhanteras?

The day-long festival is considered to be auspicious for people to purchase gold, silver, and utensils and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that investing in gold or silver will bring prosperity, good luck, and happiness to the family and business ventures.

According to mythology, to solve the woes of a poor Brahmin, a priest once advised him to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings. In doing so, the Brahmin was blessed with wealth and prosperity. So, on Dhanteras, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi and wish for wealth, prosperity and happiness for their family and loved ones.

It is also believed by many that it was on Dhanteras that Goddess Lakshmi had come out of the ocean while it was churned with a pot of gold and wealth. The elephant-headed god, Ganesha is worshipped on this day along with Goddess Lakshmi. As per Hindu mythology, the goddess adopted Ganesha because she was childless. Out of love, she declared that all her luxury, prosperity and wealth belong to him.

Dhanteras Puja on Friday, October 25, 2019

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat – 07:08 PM to 08:13 PM

Duration – 01 Hour 05 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Pradosh Kaal – 05:38 PM to 08:13 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 06:50 PM to 08:45 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 07:08 PM on Oct 25, 2019

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 03:46 PM on Oct 26, 2019