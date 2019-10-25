Dhanteras 2019: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Aarti, Rituals, Process

Dhanteras 2019 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals: The first day of the five-day long Diwali festivities is called the Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess of Wealth Lakshmi, had emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk. Hence, Lakshmi and Kubera — the God of Wealth — are worshipped on this day. It is also to be noted that Lakshmi puja on amavasya — two days after Dhantrayodashi — is considered more significant.

According to Drik Panchang, Dhantrayodashi falls on October 25 this year, which is a Friday.

On the day, the Dhanteras puja muhurat is between 07.08 and 08.16 It is believed that during this time, the sthir lagna prevails, which means the time is auspicious and the Goddess is likely to stay in your house.

Those who do the Lakshmi puja two days after Dhantrayodashi, that is, on the day of Diwali, wake up early in the morning and pay a tribute to their forefathers. Some people also keep a day-long fast. They decorate their homes and offices with flowers, and it is considered auspicious to keep the ‘mangalik kalash’ covered with unpeeled coconut on either side of the house’s main entrance.

The puja preparations entail keeping a red cloth on the right hand side of a raised platform, and installing idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on it. They idols must be decorated with fine clothes. Next, a white cloth should be placed on the left hand side of the platform for installing the Navgraha gods.

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi puja muhurat is between 06.43 and 08.15 pm, on October 27, 2019.