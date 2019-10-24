Dhanteras 2019: Date, Puja Timings, History, Importance of Dhanteras festival in India

Dhanteras 2019 Date, Puja Timings: Dhanteras marks the beginning of the celebrations of Diwali festival. Also called Dhantrayodashi, Hindus worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi or the God and Goddess of wealth on this day. In Hindi, ‘dhan‘ refers to ‘wealth’, and it is also believed that goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the milky sea with a pot of gold and wealth on this day. It is for this reason that it’s considered auspicious buy clothes, gadgets, and jewellery on Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on October 25 this year.

Goddess Lakshmi is again worshipped after two days on Diwali. This time, with Lord Ganesh.

According to Drikpanchang, Dhanteras puja should be done during the pradosh kaal which starts after sunset. The best time to start the puja on Dhanteras during pradosh kaal is during sthir lagna. Sthir means fixed. During this auspicious period, it is said that goddess Lakshmi stays inside the home; hence it is the best time for Dhanteras Pujan. Vrishabha Lagna is considered as sthir and mostly overlaps with pradosh kaal during Diwali festivity.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat – 07:08 pm to 08:15 pm

Duration – 01 Hour 07 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Pradosh Kaal – 05:42 pm to 08:15 pm

Vrishabha Kaal – 06:50 pm to 08:45 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 07:08 pm on Oct 25, 2019

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 03:46 pm on Oct 26, 2019