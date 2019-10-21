Dhanteras 2019 Date in India: When is Dhanteras in 2019?

Dhanteras 2019 Date in India: On the day of Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhantrayodashi, devotees offer their prayers and respects to Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi. The auspicious day, which is observed two days before Diwali, also marks the beginning of the celebrations for the ‘Festival of Lights’. It is believed that on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi resides at home, which is why there is an unsaid practice to clean up the household and design imprints of little feet on the floor with a mixture of rice and flour. This year the day will be celebrated on October 25 (Friday).

On Dhanteras, there is another long-standing practice of buying gold. Long queues outside jewellery stores are noticed as several discounts are doled out. Buying gold, silver or even utensils are considered symbolic and, is believed, will protect people against evil and bring luck and prosperity to family members.

There is an interesting history associated with the festival — according to mythology, a priest had once asked a poor Brahmin to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. After doing so, he was rewarded with wealth and prosperity. Therefore, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi in hope of receiving wealth, prosperity and also happiness for their family and loved ones. This, however, is one of the many stories behind celebrating Dhanteras, which is celebrated with great aplomb and fervour.