scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Budget 2021

Detox and deep clean your scalp with this 2-ingredient hair mask

This hair mask is the solution to many hair woes!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 3:00:38 pm
hair care, hair care at home, haircare, winter hair care, winter hair care DIY, home based hair care, simple DIY for hair growth, indian express newsKiss your oily scalp goodbye! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We take a lot of care when it comes to maintaining our skin. But do we give as much importance to the health of our hair? While there are a lot of DIYs which can come to your rescue to tame the frizz and nourish your hair for that healthy glow, not many of us know about ways to unclog the pores of our hair.

Unclogging and deep cleaning your scalp is just as important as exfoliating your face. This makes sure that your hair continues to grow in a healthy manner and it does not get oily frequently.

If you would like to know more about it, take a look at this super-easy hair mask by Little DIY page.

READ |Haircare tips: Know all about natural supplements, serums, shampoos, and oils

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Boil ½ cup green tea. Strain and keep it aside to cool down. Now in a bowl, add 2-4 heaped tablespoons of bentonite clay, which is easily available online as well in nearby stores, and mix it with green tea until it becomes a thick paste. Apply it on your scalp and wash it off after 15 minutes with cold water.

READ |The ultimate shampoo hack for good hair days this winter

Bentonite clay, which is derived from volcanic ash, is not only nourishing but deeply sucks out the gunk and dirt from your scalp. It is also anti-microbial in nature. According to Healthline, “you might try the clay if you have dry, lackluster hair and want to use a more natural product.” On the other than, green tea is enriched with catechins help which controls hair loss and also fights dandruff.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Sara Ali Khan to Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits and Misses (25 Jan-31 Jan)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement