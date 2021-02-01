Detox and deep clean your scalp with this 2-ingredient hair mask

We take a lot of care when it comes to maintaining our skin. But do we give as much importance to the health of our hair? While there are a lot of DIYs which can come to your rescue to tame the frizz and nourish your hair for that healthy glow, not many of us know about ways to unclog the pores of our hair.

Unclogging and deep cleaning your scalp is just as important as exfoliating your face. This makes sure that your hair continues to grow in a healthy manner and it does not get oily frequently.

If you would like to know more about it, take a look at this super-easy hair mask by Little DIY page.

Boil ½ cup green tea. Strain and keep it aside to cool down. Now in a bowl, add 2-4 heaped tablespoons of bentonite clay, which is easily available online as well in nearby stores, and mix it with green tea until it becomes a thick paste. Apply it on your scalp and wash it off after 15 minutes with cold water.

Bentonite clay, which is derived from volcanic ash, is not only nourishing but deeply sucks out the gunk and dirt from your scalp. It is also anti-microbial in nature. According to Healthline, “you might try the clay if you have dry, lackluster hair and want to use a more natural product.” On the other than, green tea is enriched with catechins help which controls hair loss and also fights dandruff.

