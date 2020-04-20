Detox your oily skin this lockdown; here’s how

Use coconut oil or a virgin olive oil since it does not clog your pores. (Photo: Getty) Use coconut oil or a virgin olive oil since it does not clog your pores. (Photo: Getty)

Have you ever felt disappointed with your skin despite working out, eating well and following the ‘right’ skincare routine? Well, you are not alone. We have all been through that phase. But that should mean that you stop taking care of your skin. In fact you are use your time at home set a skincare routine or detoxify your skin at regular intervals.

Ahead, we tell you the steps to give your oily skin a much-needed detox.

Step 1: Begin by prepping your skin with oil (a non-comedogenic one) preferably extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil. Take a few drops in your palms and pat it on your skin. Massage in an upward motion and with soft pressure underneath your eyes.

Step 2: Once you are done massaging, it is time to wash your face with a gentle cleanser, something that doesn’t strip your face of its natural oils yet leaves it feeling squeaky clean. Wondering which type of face wash works best for your skin? Check out this guide.

Do you know your skin type? (Photo: Getty) Do you know your skin type? (Photo: Getty)

Make-up hacks for oily skin

Step 3: Those with oily skin understand that dirt buildup is frequent with this skin type, often making it look dull and tired. Thus, it is important to understand why exfoliation is imperative to keep the pores clean. Check out this DIY face scrub for yourself. Apply in gently in circular motions on your forehead, chin and nose to banish all the gunk and dirt.

Why walnut scrubs are not good for your skin

Step 4: Exfoliation removes the dirt buildup and the accumulated layer of dead skin cells but since we are talking about detoxification, it is important to eliminate dirt from deep within and this is where masking comes into play. Masking is important, and for those with oily skin, there’s nothing better than multani mitti or fuller’s earth. Opt for a mask which has volcanic clay or carbon to flush out impurities.

Quarantine beauty tips: Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face pack

Step 5: Now is the time to focus on blackheads. It is a type of acne which looks like small bumps that appear on the chin, forehead, nose and even the back area when hair follicles become clogged with oil, dirt and dead skin cells. The best way to remove them is to go for a nose-pore strip or to try these homemade remedies.

Step 6: Top it up with a toner to bring the Ph balance of your skin in place. Try using a toner which has extracts of witch hazel since it is a fast natural oil-absorbing element that will work wonders for your skin. End it with a hyaluronic acid moisturiser which is not oily yet hydrating for your skin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd