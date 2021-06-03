Dry hands due to frequent detergent, sanitiser use? Keep these ayurvedic tips in mind

Dry hands can become an issue. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Washing hands and using sanitisers have become an essential part of one’s life amid pandemic. However, frequent usage of detergent-based cleaners can make the hands feel dry and itchy. If you too have been experiencing the same, then we have the perfect remedies for you.

Read on to know more.

What happens to the skin?

The top layer of our skin forms the key protective layer. However, frequent handwashing with repetitive exposure to water, soap, and cleansers disrupts the layer and, with time, leads to dry skin, inflammation, or severe allergy.

ALSO READ | Easy tips to change your skincare routine from winter to summer

This leads to skin conditions like contact dermatitis.

What can you do?

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aparna Padmanabhan took to Instagram to share how simple steps can help.

“Detergent allergy worsened with frequent use of sanitizers is very common nowadays. Usually, it may look very simple but those who suffer know how restricting it is,” she said.

“I usually ask patients with detergent allergy to use baby soap, shampoos and baby laundry wash liquid till the condition comes under control with medicines,” she mentioned.

Some other measures include

Applying coconut oil, aloe vera gel and drying the hands after washing dishes and doing laundry.

However, she mentioned that “if the condition persists, then you will have to consult an ayurveda doctor and take proper medicines”.

Try considering switching to herbal options

For washing dishes, one can use organic coconut husk, charcoal powder or diluted good quality dish wash. Wearing reusable rubber gloves before doing dishes and laundry can help, Dr Padmanabhan said.

For bath, instead of soap or body wash, you may use homemade herbal body scrubs.

Count on these remedies. (Source: Getty Images) Count on these remedies. (Source: Getty Images)

How to make a homemade body scrub?

Ingredients

100g – Green mung bean

100g – Rice

10g – Cinnamon

10g – Turmeric powder

Method

Powder all the ingredients.

Mix well and store in dry airtight container.

How to use?

Use with water or milk and apply like a body scrub instead of soap.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle