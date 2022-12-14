Things to keep in mind when designing a room for your teenager

Home decor, more importantly room decor, is extremely special and personal, because it is an extension of your personality and a space where you would be spending most of your time. It has to, therefore, be detailed and planned.

Designing a room for a child, specifically a teenager, can be all the more challenging given that they are on the cusp of adulthood and their likes and dislikes may change every few days.

If you have a teenager at home for whom you have to design and personalise a room, know that it is normal to experience an initial confusion. Here are some interesting ideas by Pramitha Roche, who is the head, product and design experience at Bonito Designs, which will help you convert their bedroom into a cool hangout space; read on.

* Teenagers often prefer to spend time in their rooms with access to everything. “Adding an entertainment space, an unwind zone and a fun study desk area will change the vibe of the room and also give them the opportunity to use it as an escape,” said Roche.

* It is important to give a prominent display to their masterpieces. It means that you need to “make space for pin boards or magnetic panels where your teens can put up their to-do lists”, said the expert, adding that it includes quirky calendars, souvenirs and other items that are personal to them.

* Applying creativity to the design of the room is integral, said Roche. It can build a connection between your teen and their surroundings. Beautiful walls can switch moods and make even a minimalist room look attractive. They can also paint over their walls using fun graffiti art as a medium to express themselves, she suggested.

* A personal touch is needed; it means to use a theme to re-decorate your teenagers’ room to make it look fun. Using themes like movies, specific countries, or even television shows can transport them to their own little world of imagination.

* It is crucial to get organised, since most teenagers are not great at keeping their stuff in place. Small storage spaces can help them. Fun spaces like boxes or bins featuring their favourite fictional or non-fictional characters can be a great way to encourage them to keep things organised, the expert advised.

“Wardrobes can be designed so that they accommodate all mandatory things required by the teenager, and made to look attractive with the use of neutral colour palette and paintings. The room can also have smart storage solutions with creative decor on display, a bright colour palette with fun prints and motifs, and bedding,” she concluded.

What do you think of these tips?

