Fashion designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as a transwoman

Bollywood designer Swapnil Shinde, who has worked with many celebrated actors in the industry — including the likes of Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, to name a few — has come out as a transwoman.

Shinde took to Instagram and wrote a long post, wherein they implied they may be addressed as ‘Saisha’, which means “a meaningful life”.

“All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse,” they wrote in the post. “I felt suffocated living in a reality that I knew wasn’t mine, yet one that I had to stage everyday because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed (sic).”

“I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I’m not a gay man. I am a transwoman.”

Shinde did not mention their pronouns.

As soon they shared the post, celebrities and well-wishers started sharing their messages.

“I love you and I am so proud of you for being the BEST YOU!! The YOU you always wanted to be. Congrats and happy birthday SISTA!!” wrote Sunny Leone.

“So happy to read this. Up and up from here, Saisha 💕,” actor Parineeti Chopra commented.

“Big hug…. 🤗,” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari.

