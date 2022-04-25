Bridal lehenga set: Tips to pick the dream outfit for yourself

April 25, 2022 9:40:10 pm
Planning a wedding can be very exhausting; add to it the dilemma of finding the perfect bridal lehenga set. But worry not, here are some tips to help you find a lehenga set that will ensure you stand out on your special day
Know about current trends
Bridal lehenga styles keep changing according to the season and latest trends. “In keeping with the same, it is advisable to choose the lehenga at least six months prior to the wedding day,” says Aaliya Deeba, founder, Ideebs London.
Make a budget
Researching the trends and lehenga that are in demand will not only help one set a budget but also prepare about what to expect.
“To come up with a precise budget, one can stroll through a few markets and shops to get a minimum price for your preferred type of lehenga,” she suggested.
Know your skin and body type
Knowing your body and skin type is important before buying a lehenga, so as to select one that complements both.
Be attentive towards the fabric of lehenga
The quality of fabric choice differs in terms of designs like style patterns, rich and heavy designs and such.
“Since every lehenga has a different fabric, finding a suitable piece of cloth that makes you feel comfortable on your wedding day is important,” said Deeba.
Jewellery
Apart from selecting a perfect lehenga, matching your outfit with jewellery is equally important.
Keep time for alterations
One should allocate enough time for alterations to avoid last moment fitting problems. Apart from that, trying your outfit before your wedding day is also equally important.
Concentrate on overall clothing
One of the common mistakes that people engage in during bridal shopping is over prioritising the lehenga and paying less attention to the blouse and dupatta, said Deeba.
