Skincare alert: Three good habits that can ‘help clear acne’

Acne is one of the most common skin issue, especially if you have oily or sensitive skin.

Acne is the condition in which hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. This leads to breakouts, pimples, whiteheads, and also blackheads.

While there are many treatments than promise to make your acne vanish, skincare experts suggest that following a basic regimen can make the skin acne and pimple-free.

If you experience mild acne (and do not have a chronic issue), here’s what to do as per dermatologist Dr Jushya Sarin.

She listed down three simple habits that can “help clear acne”.

*Sweating, especially when wearing masks, helmets, hats, etc. can make acne worse. Wash your face as soon as possible after sweating.

*Using a washcloth, sponge, scrub can irritate the skin, provoking acne eruption. Use only your fingertips to apply a non-abrasive cleanser to clean your face.

*If you have oily hair, shampoo regularly, as often as once every day or once every other day. “This prevents the scalp oil from smudging and clogging your facial skin,” said Dr Sarin.

Facing persistent acne?

One needs to first understand what causes it, said Dr Sarin in an Instagram post earlier.

Out of the seven most common causes of adult acne including medical conditions, and stress, she listed cleansing too often, and using the wrong products.

“Most of us should be cleansing twice a day with a gentle cleanser,” mentioned Dr Sarin. However, if you happen to cleanse your face more than that then your skin will produce more oil to compensate for the dryness caused by cleansing. This can lead to your skin flaring up, in turn, causing acne.

Using the wrong products



If you have oily or combination skin type then always use products that have tags or mentions like oil-free, non-comedogenic, or water-based, she recommended.

