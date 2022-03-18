Dermatologist suggests simple ways to take better care of your nails

While we diligently pay attention to our skin and hair, we end up ignoring the health of our nails. Just like the rest of the body, it is important to know your nails need cleaning and grooming, too. Taking care of your nails is one of the most important aspects of hand hygiene.

While many rely on manicure sessions once in a while, it’s not enough! Just like your skin and hair, you must also regularly indulge in nail care at home. Wondering how to do it? Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently suggested some simple ways. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aanchal I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

Protect the cuticle

The dermatologist explained that the nail grows from under the proximal nail fold. “Cuticle seals and protects the root of nails from water and irritants. If the cuticle is damaged, water can seep into the nail folds and cause changes to the nail plate. So, always keep the cuticle intact,” she said.

Keep nails short

It is best to keep nails on the shorter side, according to Dr Panth. “If you want to keep them long, then square rounded or squoval is a better shape to file.”

Moisturise the nail folds

Moisturising your nail folds is important to keep nails healthy. If you have dull nails that lack lustre, applying oil can help make them healthier over time. “You can use glycerine or propylene glycol to moisturise the nail folds. Use almond oil or argan oil as they are non-sticky. 1-2 drops of coconut oil works well in the summer season,” she suggested.

Supplements for brittle nails

According to the expert, brittle nails can occur due to thyroid disorder or iron deficiency. “You can take supplements that contain iron, zinc and biotin to reduce brittleness,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!