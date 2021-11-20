Dermatologist reveals popular skincare hacks that don’t really work

From acne and blemishes to uneven skin tone — we all face several stubborn skin issues that are not easy to deal with. Apart from numerous products, the internet is flooded with DIY skincare hacks that promise to solve your skin problems, quickly and effectively. We often end up turning towards these hacks for our skin woes. However, more often than not, they end up doing more harm than good to your skin.

Thus, you need to be careful of these beauty hacks instead of blindly following them. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, recently shared six popular skincare hacks that don’t really work. On the contrary, they might damage your skin further. Check them out.

Avoid these skincare hacks as they might have adverse effects on your skin.

Lemon on dark spots

This is an old hack that doesn’t work, the dermatologist said. “Lemon does have bleaching properties but it sensitises the skin. It makes skin more sensitive to the effects of the sun. This can make dark spots worse, especially in dusky individuals.”

Baking soda in armpits

Baking soda on the skin, where ever it might be, is not a good idea, according to Dr Panth.

Toothpaste on acne

This is an absolute no-no. It can cause burns on the skin. In acne, there is an impaired skin barrier. So by applying toothpaste, you will damage the skin further. This will prolong the healing proceeds and will also leave behind a dark spot that will take a long time to go.

Milk powder for fairness

Applying a white product to your face will not make you white. Milk contains lactic acid but it will not change your skin colour. Nothing can change your natural skin tone.

Acids and bases on moles

Applying chuna (strong base) on moles is a common practice. “I get frantic calls from people who have done this and scarred themselves. Please do not do this. It will burn the skin and also will not remove the mole,” she shared.

Betnovate on acne

There are hundreds of videos on YouTube showing the benefits of applying steroids on the face for acne or fairness. It couldn’t be farther from the truth. Steroids should absolutely never be used on the face without consulting a dermatologist. Steroids cause the skin to become thin, makes vessels prominent and cause more acne.

