Skincare alert: Dermatologist shares popular hacks ‘that just don’t work’

We all want clear, glowing, and healthy skin. However, amid our hectic schedules, erratic lifestyles, and polluted environment, achieving flawless skin is no less than a herculean task. No wonder, people end up believing every home remedy or skincare hack they read on the internet. But, do they work? Not always! One of the most common tips that we read online is crushing a tablet of skin-friendly ingredients and applying them directly on the face. However, “crushing a tablet and applying it on the skin doesn’t work,” according to dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth.

She explained that the vehicle in which the active ingredient is dissolved ensures its penetration into the skin. “So, even though these seem like plausible hacks, avoid them,” the expert added, sharing three hacks your skin is better without.

Vitamin C tablet

Vitamin C is a highly beneficial antioxidant for the skin but crushing a vitamin C tablet, dissolving it in glycerine or rose water, and using it just doesn’t work. “You will not get the benefits of vitamin C. Vitamin C is a very unstable molecule. It has to be dissolved in a correct vehicle at a particular pH for it to be effective,” she explained.

How to use?

Dr Aanchal suggested using a vitamin C serum. “If you find it expensive, use it only 2-3 times a week in the morning. This way a bottle will last you 3 months. You will still get benefits.”

Vitamin E capsule

Breaking a vitamin E capsule and applying the oil on the face and hair is a common practice. However, it gives no real benefit. “It is like applying oil. Though applying this on the hair may not cause any harm as it just firms a coating on hair strands. But in the skin, it might actually cause irritation and sometimes acne eruptions.”

How to use?

The expert suggested using vitamin E-based creams instead.

Disprin tablet

Many use Disprin tablets to get rid of acne as it contains acetylsalicylic acid. “But, it can use burns on the skin. Please stay away from doing this hack. Though the above two may not be effective, but they do not harm the skin. This hack can actually harm your skin,” the dermatologist said.

How to use?

Instead of using a Disprin tablet, use a salicylic acid serum.

