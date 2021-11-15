scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Can steaming your face make it glow and relieve skin congestion?

Steaming your face is one of the most popular home remedies for skin congestion and blackheads, suggested dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 11:30:19 am
Remove dead skin calls with this essential skincare routine. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Cleansing and toning is an essential component of many skincare routines. While there are many DIY remedies that can help, one which has always been debatable is facial steaming. While many people stay away from steaming their face, experts say that the process helps to nourish and cleanse the skin by removing dead skin cells and sebum.

As such, here’s dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane suggesting why facial steaming should be a part of your skincare routine.

“Steaming your face is one of the most popular home remedies for skin congestion and blackheads. Steam helps to remove dead skin cells and melts sticky sebum,” she said in an Instagram post. When done properly, cleansing also make the skin glow!

How to go about it?

*Begin by double cleansing your skin.
*After this, gently steam your skin for 10 minutes.
*Once you are done, apply a clay mask for 15 minutes and rinse off.

*Alternatively, you can use rice flour as a scrub/face mask.
*Finish off by rubbing an aloe vera cube over your skin for that enviable glow.

Make sure you apply fresh aloe vera after facial steaming. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How does it work?

As per Dr Sonavane,

*Steam opens up your pores and helps loosen any build-up of dirt for a deeper cleanse.
*It also softens blackheads, making them dissolve more easily while scrubbing.
*The combination of steam and an increase in perspiration dilates your blood vessels and increases blood circulation, said Dr Sonavane.

