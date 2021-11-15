Can steaming your face make it glow and relieve skin congestion?

Cleansing and toning is an essential component of many skincare routines. While there are many DIY remedies that can help, one which has always been debatable is facial steaming. While many people stay away from steaming their face, experts say that the process helps to nourish and cleanse the skin by removing dead skin cells and sebum.

ALSO READ | Are those tiny black dots on your nose really blackheads?

As such, here’s dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane suggesting why facial steaming should be a part of your skincare routine.

“Steaming your face is one of the most popular home remedies for skin congestion and blackheads. Steam helps to remove dead skin cells and melts sticky sebum,” she said in an Instagram post. When done properly, cleansing also make the skin glow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Niketa Sonavane (@drniketaofficial)

How to go about it?

*Begin by double cleansing your skin.

*After this, gently steam your skin for 10 minutes.

*Once you are done, apply a clay mask for 15 minutes and rinse off.

ALSO READ | Say goodbye to body acne with these Ayurvedic home remedies

Make sure you apply fresh aloe vera after facial steaming. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure you apply fresh aloe vera after facial steaming. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Alternatively, you can use rice flour as a scrub/face mask.*Finish off by rubbing ancube over your skin for that enviable glow.

How does it work?

As per Dr Sonavane,

*Steam opens up your pores and helps loosen any build-up of dirt for a deeper cleanse.

*It also softens blackheads, making them dissolve more easily while scrubbing.

*The combination of steam and an increase in perspiration dilates your blood vessels and increases blood circulation, said Dr Sonavane.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!