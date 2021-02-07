Here’s why vitamin C is best for dark circles

Under-eye dark circles troubled many in 2020, and we have disrupted sleeping patterns, longer screen time and puffy eyes to thank for it. But, there is a cure and we may not have to deal with it in the current year.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, a dermatologist at the launch of Kiehl’s India Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing and Dark Circle Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum, explained over a Zoom call the different kinds of dark circles and why one of the most hyped ingredients in the beauty industry at the moment is vitamin C. Read on.

READ | Say goodbye to those dark circles with these simple nutrition tips

When it comes to taking care of our under eyes, preventative solutions work best. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) When it comes to taking care of our under eyes, preventative solutions work best. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How are under-eye dark circles formed?

Not just a bad sleeping pattern, but numerous causes such as heredity, age, mental or physical stress, hormonal changes, dietary deficiencies lead to the formation of dark circles. In fact, Dr Chaturvei shared that too much sun exposure is also a cause, causing the body to create more melanin, the pigment that gives the skin its colour. “As we age, the reddish-blue blood vessels under your eyes will become more visible by thinning skin and losing fat and collagen.”

This is why preventative solutions work best. He explained that as soon as one starts noticing the first signs of ageing such as dryness, they must begin taking care rather than waiting for a later stage.

What are the various kinds of dark circles?

Dr Chaturvedi stated there are four types of under-eye dark circles. He also shared an easy way to help you find which category yours belong to. “A simple way would be to lightly stretch the eyelid skin — you will either find your eyelids slightly blue. Otherwise, there would be no alteration in brown under-eye circles.”

Blue dark circles are the result of superficial blood vessels being visible through the thin skin of the eyelids. These are vascular under-eye circles. Here, the puffiness can or cannot be visible. Brown dark circles are a result of the pigment in the skin, which can be hereditary. Not only that, but this could also be because of the structural area which is associated with grooves caused by loss of fat in the face, in turn, making the under-eye crevice seem slightly darker because of a bony face structure. If you have tear trough dark circles, they are simply caused by the shadow of the structure. There are also dark circles caused by allergies through dermatitis or excessive rubbing of eyes.

Why vitamin C will work best

Vitamin C strengthens your skin. “It produces collagen that makes the skin more elastic and resilient. High in antioxidants, vitamin C-rich foods help minimise the damage caused by free radical exposure, by boosting blood circulation. This helps restore the stiffness and glow of the skin.”

Vitamin C can be applied topically, but it is precarious in nature, which is why the dermatologist advises: “The apt concentration of vitamin C should be 10 per cent.” He points out this can be drying on the skin and one should pair it with either a tri-peptide complex or hyaluronic acid.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle