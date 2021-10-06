How often should you wash your hair?

From choosing the right products to diligently following a hair care routine, people are often left wondering how to take care of their tresses, to keep them healthy and shiny. However, one question that often troubles us all is, how often should we wash our hair?

While some people prefer washing their hair daily, some go days without doing do. If you are one of those who are dicey about their hair wash routine, look no further as dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, recently, shared a post revealing the right hair wash frequency based on your hair type. Check it out.

“Oily hair gets a bad rap, but the oil your scalp produces is vital to healthy, shiny hair. Despite what shampoo commercials lead you to believe, washing your hair can be a key contributor to a bad hair day,” she said.

The dermatologist also said how often one washes their hair is a very personal choice. “Most people don’t need to wash their hair daily, or even every other day.”

Emphasising the need to choose the right shampoo, Dr Sarin said, “If you have dandruff or scalp that is super oily, making you uncomfortable the next day, you can wash your hair every day. It is more important to choose the right shampoo if you wash your hair every day.”

According to the dermatologist, people with oily scalp can shampoo every day and those with dry scalp can wash their twice or thrice a week.

