Dermatologist explains the different kinds of acne, their causes, treatment

Even if you are someone who practices a strict AM and PM routine, is consistent with their skincare, and follows every rule there is, acne can still affect you. But , did you know that acne isn’t just of one kind? There are multiple kinds of acne, and so are the reasons that cause them. As such, knowing the cause can help treat your acne better and faster.

Dermatologist Dr. Manasi Shirolikar recently shared a breakdown of the different kinds of acne and their reasons on her Instagram profile. “With the advent of the Internet, treating acne has become very easy – there’s a solution on pretty much any and every account,” she captioned the post. The expert further added that one can even have two types of acne together and knowing the type can help to effectively treat it.

The dermatologist divided the kinds of acne into four grades. Grade 1 acne is “seen on the skin as blackheads and whiteheads” which are caused by a “block in the hair follicles by sebum and dead skin cells,” explained her post.

Grade 2 is the type wherein “reddish raised bumps or boils, along with blackheads and whiteheads” are seen on the skin. This kind is caused by inflammation which is a result of bacterial growth further leading to the redness and swelling.

The next grade of acne, grade 3, is the kind wherein reddish raised bumps or boils appear on the skin. These have a head, and pus discharge is seen. Dr Shirolikar explained that this is caused when “bacterial growth causes pus formation leading to the development of pustules.”

Finally, grade 4 is the painful kind of acne wherein skin coloured bumps are seen under the skin which can also turn red. These have no ‘head’ unlike grade 3. This type of acne is a result of long-standing inflammation which causes pus collection, leading to the formation of a cyst or nudule.

The dermatologist further offered solutions for each grade of acne:

Grade 1: Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, adapalene

Grade 2: Topical antibiotics (clindamycin and nadifloxacin)

Grade 3: Oral antibiotics (doxycycline, minocycline)

Grade 4: Oral retinoids (isotretinoin)

As warned by the doctor as well, the topical antibiotics, oral antibiotics, topical retinoids and oral retinoids should only be used under a dermatologist’s guidance.

