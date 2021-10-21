Male pattern baldness: Expert shares some common causes

Hair fall has become extremely common these days owing to lifestyle habits, diet, and even external factors like dust and pollution. While we have often shared remedies and causes for hair fall in women, male baldness, also called male pattern baldness, especially at a young age is also something that requires attention.

It’s characterised by a receding hairline and gradual disappearance of hair from the crown and frontal scalp, as per WebMd.

Highlighting the need to understand the reason/s behind baldness in men in their 20s and 30s, dermatologist Dr Kiran recently shared an informative video on Instagram.

She said said while lifestyle changes could be blamed, it is also necessary to take an in-depth look at other possible causes considering “balding issue for men at an early age has become a genuine epidemic in recent times”.

She added that earlier men use to face this problem in their 50s or 60s but things have changed now.

What could be the reasons?

*Increased sugar in the diet, whether as packaged food or processed foods.

*Increased high-glycemic diet, which can cause insulin resistance, and increase hair fall.

*Not checking vitamins as some vitamin deficiency can lead to hair fall.

*The lifestyle you lead can affect your thyroid that may be causing early baldness.

*Protein powders could be causing hairfall too, she said.

What must be done?

“Make some healthy changes to treat early balding”, she said. However, if you are experiencing extreme hair loss and notice no improvement, talk to an expert on time, she recommended.

