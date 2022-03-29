Dermatologist shares three-ingredient ‘deep conditioning DIY hair mask’; check it out

March 29, 2022 11:30:11 am
We all wish to have shiny, strong hair. But that cannot be achieved overnight. For the same, one needs to eat healthy and also regularly apply deep conditioning hair masks to ensure the hair is hydrated and nourished at all times. But we are not talking about using store-bought masks.
Dermatologist Nidhi Singh Tandon recently shared one that will make your hair shiny and become even more healthy with its conditioning properties.
“When I was a kid my mom would try all kinds of DIYs on my hair, and trust me I had the shiniest hair. Although there is no scientific or clinical research behind these, there is definitely anecdotal, cultural and traditional significance. This one is tried and tested by me, and (I) love doing this every two weeks or at least once a month,” said Tandon in a post on Instagram.
How to prepare the mask?
Ingredients
2-3 tbsp – Fenugreek seeds, soaked overnight
2-3 tsp – Coconut oil
Half to one bowl – Yoghurt
Method
Blend the soaked fenugreek seeds.
Mix with coconut oil, and yoghurt.
How to apply?
*Apply on your scalp and length of your hair.
*Keep it for 20-30 minutes and wash with your regular shampoo and conditioner.
