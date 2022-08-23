scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Will popping acne settle it faster? Find out here

"Please do not take your acne lightly, especially if you have scarring or a family history of acne scars," Dr Aanchal Panth said.

acneExpert busts common myths about acne (Source: Pixaby)

Pollution, poor lifestyle habits, and improper diet have led to acne becoming one of the most common skin issues today. However, the lack of complete knowledge about this skin condition — caused due to clogged hair follicles — is only making it worse. As such, it is essential to understand the many myths that surround this common problem seen in both men and women.

To help you, dermatologist, Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to bust some common myths about acne.

Myth: Acne occurs only in oily skin

Fact: While it is commonly believed that acne occurs only on oily skin, it is far from the truth. Dr Aanchal explained that “acne is a disorder of the pill sebaceous unit i.e oil forming glands and hair follicle.” But dry skin occurs when there is water loss from the surface of the skin. And since “these two processes are different, you can have acne even if you have dry or combination skin.”

Myth: Home remedies can treat acne

Fact: From applying toothpaste to haldi, there are many home remedies that promise relief from acne. However, Dr Aanchal explained that “home remedies can moisturise the skin and may help in gentle exfoliation but they will not correct underlying issues.” In cases of “moderate to severe acne”, she suggested, “medications that will address the pathology of acne.”

 

 Myth 3: Popping acne will settle it faster


Fact: “You should absolutely not pop whiteheads, blackheads, or acne. Doing so will push the infection deeper, leading to dark spots and even scarring. “But there is some truth to this. We, at the clinic, do drain pus filled acne to help in faster healing. It has to be done with a sterile needle at a proper depth,” she added.

Myth 4: Don’t need a moisturiser for acne-prone skin

Fact: Often, people think that using moisturiser on the skin can worsen acne. However, this is not true. The doctor explained that maintaining skin barrier is important in acne-prone skin for faster healing of acne. She suggested “using a light gel-based moisturiser twice a day”. But incase the person has very oily skin, then they can “skip moisturiser in the morning and apply sunscreen directly,” she said.

“But at night, you must apply a thin layer of moisturiser,” she added.

However, in case of “scarring, painful acne, premenstrual flare, has a history of PCOS, or a history of severe acne”, one should see a dermatologist, she suggested.

 

 “Please do not take your acne lightly, especially if you have scarring or a family history of acne scars,” she added.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:00:28 pm
