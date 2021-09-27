Dermatologist busts four popular hair care myths

Hair fall, dandruff and premature greying of hair have become alarmingly common among men and women of all ages. Due to multiple factors like weather, hard water or lack of proper hair care routine, a large number of people are suffering from some hair issue.

While a lot of people resort to expensive hair care products to manage such issues, few also rely on advice that have become increasingly common nowadays. But how effective are they?

Dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, recently, took to Instagram, to bust four such popular hair care advice that we commonly hear. Take a look.

These are the four commonly believed hair care advice that aren’t really helpful for your hair, according to Dr Sarin.

*Castor oil for hair growth

With a lack of scientific evidence proving it, it’s best to take any glowing testimonials with a grain of salt. There’s no harm with castor oil but it won’t necessarily benefit you either.

“Hope you’re not missing any medically relevant cause of hair loss,” the dermatologist added.

*Onion juice for hair growth

Onion juice contains sulphur that is used to treat alopecia areata, an autoimmune form of hair loss, not every other type of hair loss.

*Cutting hair for faster growth

Hair growth stems from roots in your scalp and not from the ends. Cutting your hair will only make them look blunter and sharper.

*Plucking grey hair increases them

The hair turns grey or white when the pigment cells in the hair follicles stop producing melanin. Hence plucking grey hair will not increase their number. You only feel that they are increasing in number because they are increasing naturally, not because of plucking.

