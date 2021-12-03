Dermatologist busts six commonly-believed hair fall myths

Hair fall is a common issue we all struggle with. From lack of proper hair care routine to an erratic lifestyle — hair fall can happen due to a lot of reasons. While many of us reach out for hair care products to solve our hair woes, some also fall prey to commonly-believed myths that promise to completely eliminate our hair issues.

But, do they work? Not always. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, recently, busted a few such popular hair fall myths that we are all guilty of believing in.

“Have you ever met someone who doesn’t have hair fall? It’s a rarity because losing a few hair daily is normal,” she said.

Check out the popular hair fall myths debunked by the dermatologist.

Myth: Hair fall can be ‘cured’ permanently

Fact: “We don’t like using the words cure or permanent when it comes to skin and hair care as these cells grow daily,” she said. So, you have to make daily amendments to maintain their health. Losing a few strands of hair is normal, there is nothing to cure. If you are having severe hair fall then we need to find the cause. Hair fall is not a disease per se but a manifestation of some imbalance that is occurring in the body or in scalp skin.

“So, can it be cured? Of course not, as it will reoccur if the imbalance recurs. Can it be controlled and treated? Absolutely,” she said.

Myth: Always use SLS-free shampoo

Fact: SLS helps in forming foam and lather. “If you have an oily scalp, you need SLS in your shampoo to clean properly. If you have a very dry or sensitive scalp then only go for SLS free shampoo,” Dr Panth explained.

Myth: Castor oil improves hair density

Fact: Castor oil forms a coating on the hair and may make it look thicker. “But it does not increase the number of hair in an area.”

Myth: Vigorous oil massage will reduce hair fall

Fact: Though oil massage can be calming and soothing on the scalp, be very gentle, she suggested. “Oil massage will not have any impact on hair fall but it will help in de-stressing which, in turn, can help. But avoid vigorous massage as it can exacerbate hair fall.”

Myth: Combing hair 100 times will improve hair quality

Fact: Too much combing can actually damage the cuticle and make hair more frizzy.

Myth: Applying fenugreek (methi) will reduce hair fall

Fact: The application of methi paste is a popular hack. “It acts well for conditioning the hair and even gives shine to the hair but has no impact on hair fall.”

