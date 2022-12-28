How often should you blow dry your hair?

Who does not like a good hair day? But with exposure to pollution, dust, and chemicals in artificial hair treatments, maintaining healthy hair can be extremely challenging. However, a good diet, regular oiling, and taking extra care of our hair can prove to be advantageous. But with instant and easy hacks at our perusal, we hardly take care of our hair naturally and opt for quick fixes. One such widely used styling method is blow drying, excess of which can be extremely damaging.

Shedding light on the same, dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi took to Instagram and shared that after a workout our hair gets all sweaty because of which many people blow dry them to remove the moisture.

“Everyone will have a different opinion on what’s best for them and their hair type, but if you want to go according to science, you may not love the answer,” she captioned the post pointing out that “It does not matter if you hit your hair with the heat every day or once a week, the fact of the matter is, every time you do it is going to cause damage — more breakage and more frizziness.”

She suggested that one should abstain from using it or “go as long as you can between blow dries.”

Here are some tips that the expert shared to mitigate the damages blow drying does.

*Use an ionic dryer: As the name suggests, these dryers release negatively charged ions that counter the positively charged ions present in the water in our hair which, in turn, dries them up. The expert suggested using these types of dryers as they “dry your hair faster, limiting the amount of time heat, and are gentler on your hair.”

*Use a heat protectant: Needless to say, heat can do severe damage to our hair. As such the expert recommends, “never put heat on your hair without protecting it first.”

*Keep the nozzle away from your hair: “While drying, keep the hair-dryer as far away from your hair as you can,” the expert said. adding that “the closer it is to your hair, the more damage it can cause.”

