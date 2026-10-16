Why a dermatologist starts her husband on oral sunscreen 10 days before a beach trip

While it is advised to apply sunscreen daily, dermatologist Dr Aparajita Lamba revealed that she ensures her husband takes oral sunscreen starting 10 days before a beach trip. “Not me telling my husband to take oral sunscreen 10 days before a beach trip to prevent tanning,” she said in an Instagram reel.

Oral sunscreens, also called sun-protective supplements, are often advised to enhance skin protection from UV damage, said Dr Shweta Mishra, facial and cosmetic aesthetic surgeon from Sharva Clinic. “While they can provide some benefits, they should not replace topical sunscreens. Starting oral sunscreen supplements 10 days before a beach trip can offer additional skin protection against tanning, but their effectiveness is limited,” said Dr Mishra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Mishra explained that these supplements often contain antioxidants like polypodium leucotomos extract, beta-carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E, which can “help neutralise free radicals generated by UV exposure, reducing skin damage and inflammation. “However, their protective effects are mild and do not act as a standalone shield against UV rays,” she added.

These supplements aren’t magic pills for sun protection, noted Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics. She explained that they are loaded with antioxidants that may help to protect the skin from UV damage over time, “but are not a quick fix and shouldn’t be used without the doctor’s knowledge.”

Do you apply sunscreen? (Source: Pixabay) Do you apply sunscreen? (Source: Pixabay)

Topical sunscreens with broad-spectrum SPF remain the cornerstone of sun protection. “They directly block UV rays from penetrating the skin, preventing immediate sunburn and long-term damage like premature aging and skin cancer. Oral sunscreens can complement topical products by boosting skin’s resilience to sun damage but should not replace them,” noted Dr Mishra.

If you plan a beach trip, start oral sunscreens early, but focus on comprehensive protection: apply topical sunscreen generously (SPF 30 or higher), wear protective clothing, seek shade, and avoid peak sun hours. “Combining these measures ensures optimal skin protection,” said Dr Mishra.

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If you are taking oral sunscreen, ask the doctor before doing so, said Dr Kapoor. “Most importantly, don’t skip the sunscreen. Remember the magic and power of sunscreen, apply broad-spectrum topical sunscreen with SPF 50, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure. Oral sunscreen may sound fancy and appealing but can’t be replaced with a topical one,” added Dr Kapoor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.