scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Demi Moore spills hair care secrets, reveals why she won’t ever cut them

"I get regular tiny trims. The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things," the actor was quoted as saying

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 8:50:41 pm
Demi Moore, Demi Moore news, Demi Moore hair care, Demi Moore hair, Demi Moore long hair, how to maintain long hair, Demi Moore on hair cuts and healthy hair, indian express newsThe 59-year-old had shaved her head for the 1997 film G.I. Jane, but today, she is not keen to pull off another dramatic look. (Photo: Instagram/@demimoore)

Hair care takes a lot of effort and some amount of discipline. It often entails following a dedicated routine involving oiling, washing, conditioning, etc.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Demi Moore is familiar with what it takes to maintain long, healthy and lustrous hair, and she is too fond of her tresses to ever think about cutting them. In fact, she even has a unique way of taking care of her hair, as she revealed recently to People magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

She told the outlet that while she once was a “total hair chameleon” — meaning, she wore her hair differently on different occasions and donned several styles — she now feels “most herself” with her long mane.

ALSO READ |Watch: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shows how to get gorgeous soft curls

“I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little as possible,” she told the publication exclusively, adding, “It’s stressful even having someone touch it. If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it — I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often.”

While hair experts suggest hair cuts from time to time, for Moore, who has acted in films like G.I. Jane and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, it is more about “dustings” to keep her long hair healthy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr. Willis (@brucewillisfanclub)

“I get regular tiny trims. The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things,” she was quoted as saying.

The 59-year-old had to shave her head for her role in the 1997 film G.I. Jane, but today, she may have to be “hard-pressed” to pull off another such dramatic look. “I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig,” she expressed. She added that she is also “not as clear how it would grow back”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Hair, its length, density and texture means different things to different people and for some, it could also be directly linked to their self-esteem. But for Moore, having long hair means directly challenging patriarchal beliefs.

ALSO READ |Banksy’s parody sketch of Demi Moore makes auction debut

“I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me… It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t we? I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification,” she told the outlet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
Not just javelin, Neeraj Chopra impresses with his fashion, too
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement