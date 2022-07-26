Demi Moore spills hair care secrets, reveals why she won’t ever cut them

July 26, 2022 8:50:41 pm
Hair care takes a lot of effort and some amount of discipline. It often entails following a dedicated routine involving oiling, washing, conditioning, etc.
Demi Moore is familiar with what it takes to maintain long, healthy and lustrous hair, and she is too fond of her tresses to ever think about cutting them. In fact, she even has a unique way of taking care of her hair, as she revealed recently to People magazine.
She told the outlet that while she once was a “total hair chameleon” — meaning, she wore her hair differently on different occasions and donned several styles — she now feels “most herself” with her long mane.
“I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little as possible,” she told the publication exclusively, adding, “It’s stressful even having someone touch it. If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it — I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often.”
While hair experts suggest hair cuts from time to time, for Moore, who has acted in films like G.I. Jane and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, it is more about “dustings” to keep her long hair healthy.
“I get regular tiny trims. The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things,” she was quoted as saying.
The 59-year-old had to shave her head for her role in the 1997 film G.I. Jane, but today, she may have to be “hard-pressed” to pull off another such dramatic look. “I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig,” she expressed. She added that she is also “not as clear how it would grow back”.
Hair, its length, density and texture means different things to different people and for some, it could also be directly linked to their self-esteem. But for Moore, having long hair means directly challenging patriarchal beliefs.
“I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me… It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t we? I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification,” she told the outlet.
