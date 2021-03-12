Demi Lovato’s split from fiance Max Ehrich made her embrace her sexuality

The singer said that she feels "too queer" to be with a cis-man. (Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato)

Demi Lovato has opened up about her sexuality. The 28-year-old singer recently spoke with Glamour and revealed that by ending her engagement to Max Ehrich in September 2020, she finally embraced her sexuality and realised just how queer she is.

In the cover story for Glamour’s March issue titled ‘Demi Lovato Is Finally Home‘, Lovato was quoted as saying: “I wanted something so out-there that no one has in their house. I almost designed this house for a straight couple. I’m not straight, but it was a hetero situation. This could have been a very normal-looking house.” She was talking about her new Los Angeles house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

She later said in the interview that she is “really queer”, and that she is enjoying exploring that side of herself. “When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am. This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

She also said that she feels “too queer” to be with a cis-man.

And while she knows “who I am and what I am”, Lovato is “waiting for the right time” to “come out to the world as what I am”. She has been using this time to reflect and educate herself on this journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

The singer had previously spoken out about her struggle with eating disorder and particularly weight, stating that has made recovery and that she finds herself in a much more authentic space.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle