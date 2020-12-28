scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Demi Lovato uses glitter on her skin to celebrate stretch marks

"I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life, my dietitian looked at me and said: 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like'"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 28, 2020 1:20:40 pm
Demi Lovato, Demi Lovato eating disorder, Demi Lovato body positivity, Demi Lovato glitter photoshoot, indian express newsThe singer has set some body positive goals in the past, too. (Source: Instagram/@ddlovato)

Sending out an important message on body positivity, singer Demi Lovato shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which showed glitter paint covering her skin, mainly thighs. Lovato, who has long been vocal about her experience living with and recovering from an eating disorder, wrote a long caption along with the pictures, in which she shared with her fans and followers that she “used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real”.

“That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. “Surely she throws up here and there”, “she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite”… those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said “This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,” she wrote, adding that the pictures are part of a little shoot she did herself “in quarantine this summer”, when she “wanted to celebrate” her stretch marks “instead of being ashamed of them”.

“I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright? (sic)”

She also used the opportunity to remind people that it is actually possible to make a recovery. That this year has been tough, but recovery is possible.

But, this is not the first time the singer has shared her insecurities on social media. In September 2019, Lovato had shared an unedited picture in a bathing suit, with the caption: “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! (sic)”

Also, in February, she had shared a no-makeup selfie. “It’s important to show myself underneath it all,” she wrote in response to some photographs she had posted in professional hair and makeup.

