Demi Lovato has started using she/her pronouns again; here’s why

One year after Demi Lovato came out as pansexual and shared with the world that her pronouns are they/them, the singer has gone back to using she/her pronouns. Two months ago, Lovato updated the pronouns on Instagram, adding ‘she/her’ alongside ‘they/them’.

According to a People report, the 29-year-old explained the pronoun change to host Tamara Dhia of the Spout podcast recently, stating that she has adopted she/her again. “I’m such a fluid person that… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human,” she was quoted as saying.

“That’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core,” Lovato continued, adding: “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again. But, I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Last year, in a series of tweets and video, Lovato had talked about being gender ‘non-binary’. “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” she had said.

Lovato also said that this has come “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Later, she had also written in a social media post that it is all right to “misgender” them, especially since the transition has been fairly new. ““If you misgender me, that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

