Sunday, June 20, 2021
Demi Lovato says their family has been doing an ‘incredible job’ of using ‘they/them’ pronouns

"My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually," the singer said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2021 9:40:20 pm
Demi Lovato, Demi Lovato news, Demi Lovato gender expresssion, Demi Lovato pronouns, Demi Lovato gender non-binary, Demi Lovato they/them pronouns, indian express newsThe 'Heart Attack' singer came out as non-binary during an episode of their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. (Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato)

Demi Lovato is incredibly happy that their family tries to use the ‘they/them’ pronouns for them. The 28-year-old singer, who recently shared with the world that they identify as genger non-binary, revealed in a recent interview that while their family is still adjusting to using the pronouns, they are doing their best and doing “an incredible job”.

According to a People report, the singer opened up during an interview with Audacy, and said that it took them “a year and a half of exploration” to get to this point in their life.

“I’ve noticed — especially my older sister Dallas — I’ve noticed her using ‘them’ and ‘they’, and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying,” Lovato was quoted as saying.

 

They added: “My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually. Just because, I think, your friends are the ones who you’re more likely to be like, ‘B*tch!’. So I’m like, look, you can still call me ‘b*tch’.”

The Heart Attack singer came out as non-binary during an episode of their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato.

They have blamed the patriarchy for putting them in a box, and preventing them from embracing their authentic self.

Recently, they had a conversation with Jane Fonda for Fire Drill Fridays livestream, during which they talked about accepting their gender identity, saying, “After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy — they run the industry, they are at the center of everything…”

“When I realised that I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder’,” they were quoted as saying.

