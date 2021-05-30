Demi Lovato said the patriarchy had been holding them back from coming out

"I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others..." the singer said. (Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato)

Recently, singer Demi Lovato came out as non-binary. The 28-year-old has now blamed the patriarchy for putting them in a box, and preventing them from embracing their authentic self.

During a conversation with Jane Fonda for Fire Drill Fridays livestream, Lovato talked about accepting their gender identity, saying, “After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy — they run the industry, they are at the center of everything…”

“When I realised that I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder’,” they were quoted as saying, as mentioned in a People report.

“That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that,” they added.

Lovato also spoke about the need for artists to use their platform and agency to “heal the political divide”.

“I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others… Remembering that even though we are individuals, we are one, and when we start excluding people, that’s when things get really hateful and dangerous,” Lovato added.

Lovato, who has also been quite vocal about their eating disorder, had recently shared on Instagram — in the form of stories — that complimenting someone on their weight loss could have a negative impact on their mental health.

In a series of posts, they wrote, “…complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder.”

The singer emphasised one should not comment on someone’s body without knowing their history with food, “…even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement….”

