scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 24, 2021
Most read

Complimenting someone on weight loss can be ‘harmful’: Demi Lovato

The singer emphasised one should not comment on someone's body without knowing their history with food

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2021 5:30:20 pm
demi lovatoDemi Lovato recently announced that they identify as non-binary. (Source: ddlovato/Instagram)

Demi Lovato, who has, over the years, openly spoken about recovery from an eating disorder, made yet another powerful statement recently.

The 28-year-old singer talked about how complimenting someone on their weight loss could have a negative impact on their mental health.

In a series of posts on Instagram story, they wrote, “…complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
demi lovato Demi Lovato wrote this on Instagram. (Source: ddlovato/Instagram)

The Still Have Me singer emphasised one should not comment on someone’s body without knowing their history with food. “…even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…,” they remarked.

Also Read |‘I identify as non-binary; will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them’: Demi Lovato

Opening up on how they personally react to comments on weight loss, Lovato added, “Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud a** eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘if you eat less you’ll lose even more weight.'”

demi lovato Demi Lovato opened up on how they personally react to comments on weight loss. (Source: ddlovato/Instagram)

The singer expressed, “I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body, and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2021: From H.E.R. to Doja Cat, celebs put their best fashion foot forward

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x