Complimenting someone on weight loss can be ‘harmful’: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, who has, over the years, openly spoken about recovery from an eating disorder, made yet another powerful statement recently.

The 28-year-old singer talked about how complimenting someone on their weight loss could have a negative impact on their mental health.

In a series of posts on Instagram story, they wrote, “…complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder.”

(Source: ddlovato/Instagram)

The Still Have Me singer emphasised one should not comment on someone’s body without knowing their history with food. “…even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…,” they remarked.

Opening up on how they personally react to comments on weight loss, Lovato added, “Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud a** eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘if you eat less you’ll lose even more weight.'”

(Source: ddlovato/Instagram)

The singer expressed, “I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body, and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes.”