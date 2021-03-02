Demi Lovato is done with ‘diet culture’; posts a video celebrating her body

Demi Lovato is in a much better space now, both mentally and physically. The singer took to her Instagram account recently and shared an update with her fans and followers, letting them know she is “full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today”.

She posted a video, which she took of herself standing in front of the mirror, smiling and flaunting her body. Along with that, she wrote a text that read: “Accidentally lost weight. I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially don’t live my life according to the diet culture…”

The singer has spent a significant amount of time recovering from an eating disorder. And she has been quite vocal about her experience. In December 2020, she shared a post that celebrated the stretch marks on her skin.

Adding some glitter to them, she wrote: “That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. “Surely she throws up here and there”, “she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite”… those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life — my dietitian looked at me and said “This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,” she wrote, adding that the pictures are part of a little shoot she did herself “in quarantine this summer”, when she “wanted to celebrate” her stretch marks “instead of being ashamed of them”.

In her more recent mirror video, Lovato added that she has “actually lost weight”. “This is a bit of a different experience. But I feel full. Not of food. But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”

Lovato had also appeared on The Ellen Show to promote her documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil‘. She had told host Ellen DeGeneres that she feels “free and authentic” after chopping her hair. “I feel so free… more authentic to who I am. And I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair, especially, you know, I have talked all about my past — being in recovery from an eating disorder. And I used to use my hair to hide behind. And it would cover my body…

“And so, when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought what is something that I have been holding on to my whole life that I need to let go of…”

She has been promoting body positive image for a while now, and social media is all about self-love and self-acceptance.

Kudos to her!

