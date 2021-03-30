‘I’m so fluid now’: Demi Lovato opens up about being pansexual

American singer Demi Lovato recently opened up about her sexual orientation and talked in detail about ways she has reconciled with it. The singer was speaking to comedian and host Joe Rogan as part of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

A report in People quotes the singer as saying that growing up she was “super closeted off” but now takes pride in being a part of the LGBTQ community. “I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she said on Saturday’s episode of the podcast.

On being asked if she identified herself as pansexual, she responded in the affirmative. During the conversation, she addressed her engagement to singer Max Ehrich, the way it ended (two months after he proposed), and how the incident altered her views on sexuality. “I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I’d be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that’s not the case,” she was quoted as saying.

“This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign’,” she said. “I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth…I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Sharing further, she said “Some of the guys I was hanging out with — when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

Last year actor Cara Delevingne, in an interview with Variety, shared about being attracted to all gender identities. “The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man. As pansexual. I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

ALSO READ | Bella Thorne says she is pansexual; other celebrities who have come out of the closet

In 2019, American singer and actor Bella Thorne came out as pansexual after identifying herself as bisexual for a long time. “I’m actually a pansexual, and I didn’t know that. Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or a he, a she, a this, or that. It’s literally, you like personality, like you just like a being,” she had stated in a statement.

American singer Janelle Monae had echoed similar sentiments. “I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she was quoted as saying in an interview with Rolling Stone.