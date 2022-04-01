‘Choose Love’: Demi Lovato gets a to show support for Ukraine

From fashion shows paying tribute to stars expressing their solidarity by sporting pins, ribbons, and pocket squares in Ukrainian colours, celebrities from around the world, in different ways and mediums, are showing their support for Ukrainians who continue to face invasion from Russia. And recently, American singer Demi Lovato, too, stepped up to show their support.

The I Love Me singer debuted their arm ink on Instagram which said “Choose Love”. They shared the motivation behind getting the tattoo, writing, “Choose Love – always. I’m inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine.” Choose Love is a fundraising organisation that supports refugees and displaced people globally.

They further urged their followers to “take action” and donate to Choose Love’s cause for helping people in Ukraine.

Demi also thanked their tattoo artist: “Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country.”

The organisation, too, shared Demi’s tattoo and praised them for raising funds for those impacted by the war in Ukraine. It also added, “We are so honoured to have Demi’s support, thank you for choosing love, and using your platform to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world.”

The tattoo artist also saluted Demi, thanking them for their efforts.

