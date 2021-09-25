Delhi woman gets Rs 2 crore compensation for wrong haircut, treatment at salon: Know all about hair care

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded Rs 2 crore compensation to a woman for a wrong haircut and hair treatment at a salon which left her “with little or almost no hair”.

When heading for haircare treatments, here’s what to keep in mind.

What are hairstyling products?

Hairstyling products have been in vogue since time immemorial. “They are used to change the texture and/or shape of hair, or to hold onto a particular hairstyle in place,” mentioned Dr Saurabh Shah, dermatologist, Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai.

Hairstyling products denote various items including hair sprays, styling gels, hair mousse, pomades and hair colouring agents. “The ingredients include beeswax, petrolatum, lanolin, vegetable oils, mineral oils, silicones, aromatic hydrocarbons and certain sun protective agents in varying proportions,” he told indianexpress.com.

Hair colouring products may contain many ingredients that can irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions, expressed Dr Shah.

This is why, consultations are necessary before starting treatment, said Mencya Daisyla, hairdresser, Essensuals, Chennai.

“It is always important to check the scalp and then decide the course of treatment. For example, one should not go for smoothening if there is hair fall. For a sensitive scalp, a zero-sulphate, paraben-free shampoo is recommended,” said Mencya.

According to Dr Shah, these can include types of scalp dermatitis (red, flaky, itchy, scaly and inflammed scalp), irritant contact dermatitis (red, irritated, painful skin with/without blisters), low grade dermatitis which manifests as flaking, redness, constant itching and discomfort. “One of the most dreaded complication of scalp allergies is – anaphylaxis whose symptoms include due to contact with certain hair products whose symptoms include skin rash, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing and shock,” mentioned the expert.

So, what can be done?

A patch test is recommended. “It is done by applying a very small quantity of the product behind your ears. Then look out for any reaction and also to test the compatibility of the product with your skin. In case of any reaction, redness or inflammation, do consult your dermatologist,” said Dr Shah.

It is also important to stick to treatment-specific post haircare routine to optimise the results.

“Home care is mandatory. Twice a week shampoo and mask is important depending on the type of treatment. For colouring, colouring shampoo and mask are necessary to use otherwise the colour may go off in a much shorter period of time,” explained Mencya.

