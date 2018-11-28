Beauty hacks: Protect your skin from pollution this festive season

A day after hundreds of effigies were burnt in Delhi to mark the festival of Dussehra, the air quality in the city dipped to ‘very poor’. Apart from harming our health and the environment, pollution also takes a toll on our skin.

As smog, dirt, and dust surround the air, they often come in contact with the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which create free radicals, that can be extremely damaging to the skin – it hurts the texture. It can lead to inflammation, moisture loss and premature ageing, resulting in loss of skin elasticity and firmness.

Here are a few steps you can take to limit the effects of pollution on your skin:

Stay hydrated

One of the best ways to tackle any kind of skin problem is usually to stay hydrated. Drinking a lot of water will help you release toxins and fight back pollution.

Wash your face daily and exfoliate

Even if most people wash their face, they often feel lazy to exfoliate it. Washing your face daily and exfoliating twice a week will remove air pollutants from your skin and keep it clean.

Use an anti-pollution serum

Anti-pollution serums are extremely effective from blocking pollution and letting it seep into your skin. A good moisturizer hydrates the skin and creates a barrier between your skin and free radicals and other pollutants. It also helps the skin stay hydrated.

Avoid smoking

Smoking damages elastin and collagen, leading to premature wrinkle. Cigarette not only contributes and adds to air pollution but is also a major source of free radicals.

Switch to natural and organic products

These products are mild on the skin as they are naturally formulated and are free of chemicals. It also helps in healing your skin naturally without causing any long-term damage.

So what is your skincare routine going to be? Let us know in the comments below.