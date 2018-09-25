Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Garbage to Gold: Delhi Gurudwaras switch to biogas to prepare langar food

Delhi Gurudwaras that feed around 30,000 people daily decide to switch to biogas - a move that will help them manage kitchen waste, will be environment-friendly and will bring down the cost of preparing langar food.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 5:21:35 pm
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), rakab ganj gurudwara, bangla sahib gurudwara, sikh community, langar food, gurudwara bio gas, bio gas in delhi gurudwaras, bio gas langar food delhi gurudwara, langar food, community kitchen, indian express, indian express news In a move to implement environment-friendly practices, Delhi’s Gurudwaras switch to biogas to cook langar food. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Following the example set by Amritsar’s Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and keeping in tune with implementing environmental best practices like switching to solar rooftops, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee now plans on setting up biogas plants in gurudwara complexes across Delhi.

The form of energy created using waste in biogas is environment-friendly, non-polluting, and can greatly contribute to reducing greenhouse gases as they bring down our need to use fossil fuels. More importantly, it can also be procured easily and helps in reusing trash.

Every day, the gurudwaras in Delhi serve food to around 30,000 devotees. But to make food for so many people requires a lot of gas which is not very environmentally and pocket-friendly.

Reportedly, the committee had been challenged with the issue of waste management – quintals of kitchen waste like vegetables, fruit peels, and leftover langar food usually ends up in the trash every day. Once biogas plants are in place, this waste could be reused to generate bio-energy which could then help in cooking langar food in Gurudwaras.

Natural gas, the form of energy now used to cook langar food for people in Gurudwaras, is supplied through pipelines by IGL, and apart from it being environmentally damaging, it also is quite expensive. Opting for biogas would not only reduce the carbon footprint but also considerably cut down the cost of managing the kitchen, making it a more sustainable practice to adopt.

To flag the project off, the biogas plants will be set up at Delhi’s Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, as the committee found these gurudwaras were generating the largest amount of biodegradable waste among all other gurudwaras in Delhi.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement